Louise Dedenroth-Dendinger

von Dedenroth-Dendinger, Louise

Louise Marie von Dedenroth-Dendinger lived a life as large as her name. Affectionately known as Weezie, Lou, and Ami she was imbued with infectious positivity, a surplus of energy, and the ability to make friends wherever she went. She passed away at 91 years old in Edwards, CO on February 2, 2022.

Born Louise Wagner in Wisconsin in 1930, during the great depression, Weezie grew up in a German-American community filled with beer, brats, and cheese. Louise attended the University of Arizona where she became president of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was a member of the college's synchronized swim team: The Desert Mermaids. After graduating with a degree in Physical Education in 1952, Louise worked for the US Army in Heidelberg, Germany. A natural raconteur, Louise used her gift of gab as a travel agent and tour guide leading scores of people around the globe.

Louise married Dr. Thomas von Dedenroth in 1958 and raised 6 children in California. After the passing of her first husband, Louise married John "Jack" Dendinger in 1994 extending both her name and her family with his 4 kids.