Louise Murphy

Louise was born July 4, 1953. On March 6, 2021, she now rests at peace and out of pain. Louise was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, but migrated to Tucson, Arizona in 1983 with her parents and younger siblings. She died surrounded by family and love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Nettie (Bluth) Murphy; her brother, Bill (Suzanne); beloved nieces, Kristine and Nichole Murphy; aunt, Sam (Lucille Bluth) and her cat, Sedona (named after her favorite place in Arizona) and numerous other relatives. Louise is leaving behind her siblings, Mike Murphy (Annette), Elaine Torrence (Don), Susan Samoy (Joey), Lynette Ancharski and Patrick Murphy (Kim), to remember and grieve. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many good friends.

Below are some highlights and memories of her life (in no particular order): Lover of bacon, travel, and a cat named Sedona; Co-builder and driver of a lawn mower engine powered go-kart; Florida or bust traveler of Patti, Mac, and Camille; sister of Bill, Mike, Elaine, Susie-Lynnie-Pat; daughter of Don and Nettie; aunt and great-aunt of many; raiser of money for diabetes research; softball player with fellow Statesville CC employees; traveling companion of friend and cousin, Linda; good neighbor of Val; good friend of Patti, Sally, and Dee; after Christmas shopper extraordinaire with Kelly; founder of Christmas Eve at Louise's with the Ancharski clan; spiritual resident of Sedona, Arizona; CPA, friend, and mentor at Beach Fleishman; Diet Coke drinker; collector of deer statues; trusted friend and advisor; SFA class of 1971; volunteer at TMC gift shop; hiker of Sabino Canyon; finder of God in nature; Law and Order, Jeopardy, and Wheel watcher; fan of the Chicago Bulls and White Sox, UofA sports, and any sports in which her nieces and nephews participated; former clothes horse and shoe collector who came to see the wisdom in PJs and sweatpants; wedding dance and shoe consultant; survivor of a burst appendix and a bout of valley fever that cost a lobe of her lung; graduate of Joliet Junior College and University of Phoenix.