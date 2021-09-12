Louise Siddall

SIDDALL, Louise Bettina
Wife, Mother & Friend
76, of Tucson, AZ, died on September 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fredie Lee Siddall; their children, Delisa, Frederick, Maura and Amber and their spouses; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed but remembered forever. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
Services will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705, Outdoors, on the green, Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southern Arizona American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/arizona/tucson