 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louise Siddall

Louise Siddall

SIDDALL, Louise Bettina

Wife, Mother & Friend

76, of Tucson, AZ, died on September 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fredie Lee Siddall; their children, Delisa, Frederick, Maura and Amber and their spouses; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed but remembered forever. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

Services will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705, Outdoors, on the green, Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southern Arizona American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/arizona/tucson

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How PVC pipes make affordable and eco-friendly instruments for children

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News