Louise Splane

SPLANE, Louise Peel
3/8/1917 - 11/13/2021
Louise "Lele" Splane had her final wish granted when she died in her sleep in the early morning hours of November 13, 2021. She was 104. Born in Tucson to Edward and Josephine Peel, Lele and her sister, Jane, grew up in the West University neighborhood and attended Roskrudge, Tucson High and the University of Arizona. While at the UofA Lele met Jack Splane, a transfer student from UCLA. They married just as the United States entered into WWII and were soon separated when Jack enlisted in the US Army Engineers. Their first daughter, Suzie, was born while Jack was overseas.
After the war, Jack returned to the UofA and graduated with a degree in mining engineering. Shortly after their second daughter, Sally, was born, Jack moved the family to a small graphite mining town in Sonora, Mexico. They were the only English-speaking family in the village. Lele perfected her high school Spanish and coped with the graphite dust that covered her children and home. The couple's son, John was born during their last year there. After five years, the family moved to another mining town, San Francisco del Oro, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico where they lived for over a year. Lele enjoyed the international community and social life there. In 1955 the family moved back to Tucson where Jack opened up a mining engineering consulting business. They built a house on Tucson's east side where Lele lived for 65 years.
Lele, our mom, was a wonderful wife and mother. She let us be kids, didn't schedule us for lots of activities, and was always there for us. She survived personal losses and lived in places that called on her to make the best of it, always with a good outlook on life. Our dad died in 1984 and Mom lived in their home until recently, when she moved in with Suzie. She loved her home, working in her yard and entertaining. She traveled wherever her daughters and son took her. She especially enjoyed her summer weeks in Solana beach and her Christmases at home. She was a life-long bridge player and enjoyed her many bridge groups, especially the "Final Four" with Betty Yeager, Marilyn Norris, Susan Herman and Marilyn Pottinger.
Lele was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Jo Peel; her husband, Jack; her sister, Jane Kelly and almost all of her friends. She is survived by her children, Suzie Hawkins, Sally DeYoung (Dirk), and John. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin (Annie), Lindsay (Andy) and Michael (Hope) and great-grandchildren, Josephine and Zoey. Lele had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews and their children; the Splanes and Healys of California, and the Kellys of Tucson. A celebration of Lele Splane's life will be held in March. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.