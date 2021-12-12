Louise Splane

Lele, our mom, was a wonderful wife and mother. She let us be kids, didn't schedule us for lots of activities, and was always there for us. She survived personal losses and lived in places that called on her to make the best of it, always with a good outlook on life. Our dad died in 1984 and Mom lived in their home until recently, when she moved in with Suzie. She loved her home, working in her yard and entertaining. She traveled wherever her daughters and son took her. She especially enjoyed her summer weeks in Solana beach and her Christmases at home. She was a life-long bridge player and enjoyed her many bridge groups, especially the "Final Four" with Betty Yeager, Marilyn Norris, Susan Herman and Marilyn Pottinger.