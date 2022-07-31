Louise Warrick

Louise Holmes Warrick, DrPH. was born May 17, 1942 and died at home after a long illness with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on July 22, 2022. Louise grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from the nursing school at the University of Pittsburgh with a BSN in 1963. After graduating she enlisted in the Army and served as a commissioned officer for three years as a nurse. After leaving the Army she served for 18 months as an employee of the Army civilian work force assigned to Germany. Leaving Germany, she enrolled in the University of California, San Francisco, and received a MSN Masters of Nursing in 1968. Subsequently, she moved to New York City and was employed as a maternal child specialist for high-risk mothers in what is now known as New York-Presbyterian Hospital. During that time she initiated a ground breaking bereavement policy that focused on the rights of women to see and hold their stillborn babies. While working in New York, she began her studies for a Doctor of Public Health at Columbia University that she received in 1986. Upon completion of her DrPH, Dr. Warrick collaborated on public health research at the University of Arizona, the Flinn Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She published books, numerous scholarly articles, and collaborated with Dr. Jon Christianson on a book about physician patient communication. Aside from her research and scholarly life, Louise was a passionate and accomplished international trekker including trips to Nepal, Chile, Mexico, Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, Montenegro, Bhutan, Mongolia, and four trips to the Andes in northern Peru. Louise shared her organizational skills and leadership with her many friends from around the U.S. by giving them opportunities to learn about different cultures and experience exciting and wonderful adventures together. Education was a priority for Louise, and through her international and local contacts, she provided financial support for many students, allowing them to further their education. She is also a philanthropic contributor to her alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh. She loved dogs, especially English Setters and enjoyed hiking with them in the mountains around Tucson and in Colorado. Louise loved spending time with her dear cousins Louise and Buzz Bailey as well as Jorge Elizade and family and her many close friends. Louise appreciated the expert and compassionate care she received from the Parkinson Wellness Recovery, the Veteran's Hospital in Tucson, Casa de la Luz Hospice, and the many caregivers who accompanied her on her journey. Arrangements by Avenidas.