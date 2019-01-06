LOVE, Benjamin Franklin Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.)
Born August 20, 1932 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, died peacefully on Christmas Day, 2018 in Tucson. Ben followed the Methodist principles and lived a life of service and dedication to his family, work, and country. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1954, and later earned an MS in Systems Management. Ben served 21 years as an engineering officer, working on early drones and the famous SR-71 Blackbird. After his retirement, he was an engineer at hospitals in Missouri, and later Tucson, where he served as Chief Engineer for Tucson Medical Center. In his later years, Ben was a passionate activist for the Democratic Party. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia; his children, Ruth and Paul; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.