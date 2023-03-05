Our beloved father, Loyd ‘Pete' Carson Planting, passed away Sunday morning February 26th, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he lived for the past 15 years. He was born in Los Angeles but his true home was always Arizona. He enjoyed being a doctor and loved helping those who were truly in need. One of his favorite places to work was Sierra Vista, and he had many fond memories of those he worked with there. Family was his greatest treasure, and he loved nothing more than being with us. He was married to the love of his life Judy, for 22 years, with whom he had four children. He became a Christian later in his life and almost daily, despite enormous physical hardships, thanked God for giving him such a wonderful family. He was looking forward to seeing Jesus face to face and reconnecting with his beloved mother Helen Gale, father Purl Planting, and brother William Planting in Heaven. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his four children and their families. Daughter Laurie Allen, husband Chris Allen and grandson Keegan Allen. Daughter Christianne Wisinger, husband Mike Wisinger, and granddaughters Isabella and Ava Wisinger. Daughter Noelle Johnson, husband Brian Johnson, grandson Samuel Johnson and granddaughter Emma Johnson. Son Michael Planting, his wife Anna Planting, grandsons Joshua and Caleb Planting and granddaughter Addie Planting. In honoring our father's last wishes, we will not hold a visitation or funeral, but will take his ashes back home to Tucson and sprinkle them in the hills he loved. Arrangements by Smith Little Rock Funeral Home.