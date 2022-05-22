Lucia Flores

Lucia (Lucy) Flores, age 82, of Tucson Arizona, died May 5, 2022, of COPD and breast cancer. Lucia was born on July 21, 1939 to Celso and Rita (Rivera) Jaime at the Stork's Nest in Tucson, AZ. Living her first couple of years in various mining towns due to her father being a miner, her family settled in Tucson in the Ft Lowell historical district. Lucia was a bartender known for her sense of humor and ability to talk to anyone and make them feel welcomed. She worked in the 70s and 80s at the Buckskin, Sneaky Pete's and Cowpony. Much laughter and singing was enjoyed with her family who will greatly miss her stories and silliness. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Anthony Flores. She is survived by her husband Steven Wayne Moore, daughter Andrea Nicole Metcalf, sister Noni Parr of Denver and dear friend Edmund Pimental Rita.