Lucia Rodriguez

Lucy, a lifelong Tucson resident, passed away January 7, 2021. She was a very warm, giving and loving person. Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel C. Rodriguez. Survived by children, Luis (Jill), Estevan, Lucia M. (Steve) and Rodrigo; grandchildren, Jacob, Luis, AnaLydia, Emilio and Layla; great-granddaughter, Lexi; sister, Artemisa Howard; sisters-in-law, Elena Martinez (Arturo) and Josie Chavez. Lucy treasured her extended family including nieces, Liz Rodriguez Miller, Goria Valenzuela and dozens more nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by friends, Carmen Gamez Garcia and Estela Rodriguez. Lucy and Manuel settled in Menlo Park where they raised their family, built/owned apartments and MC Rodriguez Plumbing. Thanks to Herminia (Minnie) Jayme for providing exceptional care and friendship for Lucy. Memorial donations can be made to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.