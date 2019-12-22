Lucile Irskens

IRSKENS, Lucile K. (Knagge)
died peacefully on December 4, 2019 at age 87. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tyge E. Irskens and son, Tyge E. Irskens II, and is survived by her daughter, Lisa.
Lucile was an outstanding mom - always there for her kids, church members, and those in need. She was born in Tucson and spent her early years on a ranch in Oracle before moving to town near the university. She was an honors graduate of both Tucson High and the University of Arizona and received numerous academic awards. Lucile was a lifelong teacher and world traveler. She and her husband, Tyge, moved to Southern California, raised two kids, then moved back to Tucson 25 years ago to enjoy the desert and Catalina mountain beauty. She has relished the company of many lifelong friends in the area and is fortunate to still have a few around.
A Memorial Service is planned at her church, Immanuel Presbyterian on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., 9252 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710, 520-296-2253. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to Immanuel Presbyterian Church https://www.immanuelpc.org/memorials/ Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.