Lucille Edwards

EDWARDS , Lucille Viverette Smith
a long-time resident of Winslow, AZ, passed away in Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Prior to becoming ill, Lucille was a fabulous seamstress and cook. She loved word games, puzzles, fishing and reading her Bible. Most of all, she loved her family. Preceding her in death are Marshal Edwards, her husband for over 38 years; parents, Roy and Ruth Viverette; five siblings, Johnny, Elijah "Sam," Doc, Luther and Ruby Jackson. Lucille leaves to mourn, daughter, Glossie "Tina" (Richard) Matthews of Tucson, AZ; son, Arthur John Smith, Jr of Winslow, AZ; sister, Sarah (Calvin) Ford, Huntsville, AL; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thank you to Handmaker Nursing Home staff for Lucille's care and attention during the time she was in residence. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
