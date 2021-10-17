Lucy Stansbery

 Skip to main content
STANSBERY, Lucy and Howard

In Loving Memory

Lucy (Sinohui) Stansbery of Tucson, AZ, passed away October 5, 2021.

Howard Allan Stansbery

of Marion, OH, passed away October 7, 2021.

Preceded in death by their daughter, Elisa B. (Stansbery) Corrales. Survived by their daughter, Susie Stansbery; grandchildren, Albert "Buddy" Corrales and Tiffany "BB" Corrales. "Our Lord knew one would never leave without the other, so he chose to take them both". You will always be in our hearts because there, you will live forever. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

