Lucy Stansbery

Preceded in death by their daughter, Elisa B. (Stansbery) Corrales. Survived by their daughter, Susie Stansbery; grandchildren, Albert "Buddy" Corrales and Tiffany "BB" Corrales. "Our Lord knew one would never leave without the other, so he chose to take them both". You will always be in our hearts because there, you will live forever. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.