January 18, 1953 - February 18, 2023 Luis Mario Montano Felix was called to be with the Lord on February 18 at the age of 70. He fought his long battle with illness courageously and with grace, and passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. Mario was born in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, and graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara medical school as a medical doctor and surgeon, but he found his calling working in the hospitality industry in the United States for the last four decades. Mario is lovingly remembered for his sharp wit, his infectious laugh, his stories of adventurous travel, his epicurean feasts, his love of the arts, especially classical music and Broadway musicals, and his passion for health and running. He competed in over ten marathons across the globe, and achieved his lofty goal of qualifying for and running in the Boston Marathon. For all of Mario's accomplishments, the indelible legacy he leaves is the love, grace and generosity he bestowed on his mother, sisters and many nieces and nephews. He became a father to his nieces and nephews and supported them with fashionable dress, housing, and schooling. He introduced them to a world of possibilities. Most importantly, Tio Mario was a loving and wise mentor who supported his nieces and nephews to pursue their dreams and encouraged them to never lose faith, and, by his example, inspired them to love and give selflessly. Our son, brother, uncle and father will be deeply missed, but his love and hilarious stories will be remembered with a warm smile for his family's generations to come. He will be welcomed into God's arms in the company of his father Mario, brother Sergio and sister Marisa who preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Czarina Montano, his sisters, Czarina M. Lopez, Marisella Mireles, Elza Montano, and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. A mass celebrating Mario's life will be held at St. Cyril of Alexandria Parish, 4725 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ, at 11 AM on Monday, February 27, 2023.