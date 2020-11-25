Luis Martinez

Martinez, Luis Urbina
9/3/1965 - 11/25/2000
Survived by his loving wife, Ruth & sons, Luis & Jesus U. Martinez; mother, Gloria Urbina Martinez; father, Hector (deceased); brothers, Richard "Norby" & Gilbert (Christine) Urbina Martinez. Your sons have grown to be wonderful fathers to Naomi, Maylin and Isabella. It's been 20 years, we know you are near us every time we think of you. Love from the Martinez, Jaurequi & Urbina family.
