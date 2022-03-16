Luis Redondo

I should have listened closer to what you told me when your mother died. You said it is one thing to lose your father but when you lose your mother your world will change. I know that my mother waited for me before she finally decided to rest. All it took was my prayer to the Virgen Mary and in a few moments later she departed this weary world. I looked up at your picture hanging over her bed and I could almost hear you say, as you did when I was a little boy, "No llores Mijo". Every breath my mother took was for my happiness and safety and her love was unconditional. You were right, my world will never be the same. Please grab a big bunch of roses and give them to her and tell her they are from me. What do I do now Pop? I love you both so much. If you run into Vicente Fernandez tell him that I miss his glorious voice.