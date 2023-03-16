Good morning dad. Have you taken my mother dancing since she joined you? I remember when I was a kid watching you swirl her around on the sawdust covered wooden floor at the El Casino Ballroom. It's a beautiful memory. At least when my mother was here we could share our memories of you. Things will never be the same. I wish I could have held you both in my arms just one more time. Maybe then I would be okay. Bobby
Luis Redondo
