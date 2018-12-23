LUKER, Charlotte Lynn
was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on December 15, 2018, surrounded by her family's storytelling. She was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee on June 3, 1932, to Walter and Elizabeth Waid. On July 25, 1953, she married her adoring husband of 53 years, Arthur James Luker. Charlotte is survived by her son, Rick (Suzanna); daughter, Pamela Ross; son, James; grandchildren, Kali Tileston (Trevor), Ashley Ashcraft (Tim), Sara, Travis Ross (Brooklyn); and sister, Jeanne Cannon. She is also deeply loved by seven great-grandchildren. Charlotte was joyfully greeted at the gates of Heaven by her husband, "Jim"; son, Gary, grandson, Corey (Candice) and four siblings. Charlotte actively served the Tucson community, volunteering with the Pueblo Junior Woman's Club, Cub Scouts, Catalina United Methodist Church, and Tucson Medical Center. While living in Tucson, she worked as a homemaker and an office manager for Luker Construction. After moving to Las Vegas in 1989, Charlotte managed four Ethel M Chocolates stores. She was an avid lover of Arizona Wildcat basketball and baseball, Arizona Diamondbacks, bowling, bridge, slot machines, and spoiling her family. If you would like to pay tribute to Charlotte's life, please consider a contribution to TMC for Children. A Memorial Service will be held at Catalina United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.