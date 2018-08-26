LUNDGREN, Roger Burton
Age 90, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly a resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Born in Minneapolis September 8, 1927, passed away peacefully August 8, 2018. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Cora Lundgren; stepmother, Monnie Lundgren; brother, Warren Lundgren; sister, Doris Brost; sister, Joyce Tessmer; stepbrother, Jim Lawrence. Survived by loving wife and friend of 61 years, Sue Lundgren; stepbrother, Bill Lawrence; sons, Kenton Lundgren (Nancy), Todd Lundgren (Lisa), John Lundgren (Barbara), Eric Lundgren (Kimberly), Christopher Lundgren (Jennifer) and daughter, Kimberly Mauer (Dehner). Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Roger was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy and a member of the Elks Lodge. He was an avid golfer, youth coach, and loved sports. He was a boxer in the Navy and passed his passion for sports along to his sons and grandchildren. He retired from the Arizona Department of Transportation and later worked as a consultant for civil projects throughout Arizona. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation" leaving high school at age 17 to serve his country during World War II. His infectious smile and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. He always taught his children to carry the Lundgren Name with honor and dignity. Special thanks to caregiver Sharon Adams, Serenity Senior Assisted Living, CareMore RN Bridget Doherty, and the team from Agape Hospice & Palliative Care. Celebration of Roger's life will be held at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.