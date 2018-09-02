LUNDIN, Frank A.
Frank Arriola Lundin, 71, entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2018. Frank was born in Nogales, Mexico, to Artemisa Maria Arriola and Dr. Felipe Arriola. Frank is survived by sons, Frank M. Lundin (Tracy), Benjamin Lundin and Mark Gooding (Melissa) and ten grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents and brother, Felipe Lundin. Frank graduated from the University of Arizona as a civil engineer. Frank was a registered surveyor and civil engineer working in several Phoenix and Tucson engineering firms and the City of Tucson's Water Department, heading the New Development Plan Review Process section, retiring in 2003. He was a St. John's Knights of Columbus and an enthusiastic bowler. Frank volunteered at the El Rio Boys Club in the late 80s. Frank wrote volumes of poetry and journals of his life view that are unpublished. He hoped his works would be published after his passing. Rest in eternal peace Pops. Services at SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS, Sunday, September 9, 2018, 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.