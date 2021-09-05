Lupe Desjardin

was called to her heavenly home on the afternoon of August 24, 2021 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy F. Desjardin and her granddaughter, Amy. She had great faith in the Lord throughout her life. Although she worked many jobs from childhood, one being a Rosie the Riveter during WWII, her greatest accomplishment was being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.