Lupe Desjardin

DESJARDIN, Lupe "Baby" Aguilar
was called to her heavenly home on the afternoon of August 24, 2021 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy F. Desjardin and her granddaughter, Amy. She had great faith in the Lord throughout her life. Although she worked many jobs from childhood, one being a Rosie the Riveter during WWII, her greatest accomplishment was being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Ray (Amy) Padilla, Mary Ellen Gallego, Lupita (Ray) Romero, Elva (Dave) Buckwalter, Diane (Neto) Lopez and Darla (Stuart) Tawney; grandchildren, Michael, Patrick, David (McLain), John Paul (Julie), Anne (Ryan), Mark, Michelle, James (Daisy), Stephanie, Jennifer (Ricardo), Jessica (Eduardo), Erica (Richard), Emily (Chris), Stacy (Ken), Nancy (Jason), Kiley, Ashlee, Courtney, David, Melissa (Johnny), Larissa, Ernesto, Rudy (Kim), Katrina, Alex, Jacob (Christine), James (Andrea), Stephanie (Robert) and Stuart (Junia); great-grandchildren, Sara, Katelyn, Evelyn, Jacob, Isabella, Matthew (Belgi), Megan (Ronnie), Eric (Chloe), Raquel, Ricardo Jr., Christian, Leila, Najib, Danielle, Dominique, Richard Jr., Christopher Jr., Isaac, Ezra, Larissa, Sadie, Mackenzie, Kennedy, Brittney (Javier), Taylor, Cooper, Jadon, RJ, Nathan, Elijah, Ryder, Bentley, Norah, Ellie, Nina, Mila, Josiah, Elijah, Evangelina, Liam and Theodore and great-great-grandchildren, Jetlynn, Frederic, Mateo, Leonel, Madison, Mackenzie and Jayden, and the Aguilar family, Tonio, Chale, Lalo, Rudy (Annie) and Manny Gallardo.
Open viewing will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Calvary Chapel East Campus, 8711 E. Speedway Blvd. Memorial service from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery on Oracle Rd. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.