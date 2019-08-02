DOBSON, Lupe "Conke" Galvan
86 of Tucson, AZ passed to rest in the arms of the Lord on July 26, 2019. Survived by her husband, Edward B. Dobson and four children, Esther (Tom) Pascoe, Eddie (Cindy) Dobson, Raymond (Sue) Dobson and David (Sandra) Dobson. Lupe had 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.