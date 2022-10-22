Lupe Martinez

age 79, of Tucson, Arizona was called home Saturday, October 15, 2022. Lupe is survived by her children, George Spoonhunter of Riverton, Wyoming, Terrill Spoonhunter of Queen Creek, Arizona and Laynell Spoonhunter of Tucson, Arizona. Also, her brother, Pete Martinez and sister, Clara Smedley; grandchildren, Ashley, Brigette, James, Joseph, Terrill II, Clay, Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lillyanna, Louis, Devin, Destiny, Davian, Marieva, Kaelem, Liam, Luke Bryce, Korbyn, Keeton, Lucas; nephews and nieces, Adolph Jr., Corrina, Alex, Jeff, Angie, Sara, Alan, Barbara, George, Donna, Mark and Amy. Lupe is preceded in death by her father, Albert Anaya; mother, Marie Martinez and stepfather, Adolph Martinez; children, Jerome and Esther Spoonhunter; brothers and sisters, Adolph, Gilbert, Patricia and Shirley. Lupe was born to Albert and Marie in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 26, 1943. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.