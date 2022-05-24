Lupita Oropeza

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lupita M. Oropeza, 79, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022. Born in Nogales, AZ, on September 29, 1942. Survived by her brother Frank (Anne) Oropeza, sister Anita, sister-in-law Celia (Armando) Oropeza. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her dad, Trinidad B. Oropeza, her mother, Teodora M. Oropeza. Her sisters Delia Munoz and Virginia Bravo, her brothers Armando and Trinidad (Sonny) Oropeza. We will be celebrating her time on this earth on May 26, 2022, with a visitation and rosary at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson AZ, from 4-8 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 pm. On May 27, 2022, at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ. Rosary at 11:30 am and Mass at 12:00 pm. with interment following at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Rd.

