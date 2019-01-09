LUTSCH, Arleen M. (Nee Lee)
Age 88. At peace January 4, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene and son, Clyde Lutsch. Loving mother of Keith Lutsch (Ann Diebel). Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Krahn. Cherished aunt of Sue (Dan), Barbara (Robert), David (Tracy), Nancy (Steve), Mark (Beth), Allen (Jennifer), Paul (Jessica), and Janet. Also survived by grand-nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Besides living in the Milwaukee area for the beginning and ending years of her life, Arleen enjoyed living in central Ohio and Tucson. Arleen was an avid world traveler, visiting her family farm in England, cruising Alaska, following Martin Luther through Germany and St. Paul's missionary journeys and visiting Jerusalem. She was a devoted volunteer for her churches and member of societies within those churches. She was president of Widow-to-Widow in Tucson, and was a member of the Loose Bead Society of Milwaukee. She worked as a teacher, homemaker, and bookkeeper. Arleen channeled her creative energy into many hobbies and social activities. Visitation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 W. Janesville Rd., Muskego, WI on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow: St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to: Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 830 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719.