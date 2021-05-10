Lydia Ramirez

RAMIREZ, Lydia M.
It is with the deepest regrets, that we inform you that our mother and grandmother, Lydia M. Ramirez, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021. She resided in Tucson, AZ where she, with help from our father, raised five children. Born in Clovis, California on January 31, 1931 and raised in Bisbee, AZ. By pure fate, mom was set up on a blind date with Rodolfo R. Ramirez who she married on August 6, 1955 and together enjoyed 57 years together until dads passing on April 4, 2012. Our parents were fortunate to have traveled well and enjoyed many trips together, as well as with their children. Cruise Ship sailing became a love shared by and with family. They are survived by their son, Rudy M. Ramirez; daughters, Maria Elena Rico, Yolanda Ramirez, Lydia Cruz (David) and Susie Sandoval (Jesse); sister, Polly Dominguez. She has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Lydia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Rodolfo R. Ramirez; one grandson and two great-grandsons.
Known for always holding hands, dad awaited mom and together walked through the gates of everlasting love. They both are truly missed.
Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS. Service will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Viewing begins at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Burial 12:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery.