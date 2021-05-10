Lydia Ramirez

It is with the deepest regrets, that we inform you that our mother and grandmother, Lydia M. Ramirez, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021. She resided in Tucson, AZ where she, with help from our father, raised five children. Born in Clovis, California on January 31, 1931 and raised in Bisbee, AZ. By pure fate, mom was set up on a blind date with Rodolfo R. Ramirez who she married on August 6, 1955 and together enjoyed 57 years together until dads passing on April 4, 2012. Our parents were fortunate to have traveled well and enjoyed many trips together, as well as with their children. Cruise Ship sailing became a love shared by and with family. They are survived by their son, Rudy M. Ramirez; daughters, Maria Elena Rico, Yolanda Ramirez, Lydia Cruz (David) and Susie Sandoval (Jesse); sister, Polly Dominguez. She has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.