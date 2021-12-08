Lyle Janes

 Skip to main content
JANES, Lyle Jo

died peacefully on November 21, 2021. Lyle was born in Redfield, South Dakota on February 13, 1944. She attended high school in Salem, Oregon, was an ASU graduate and taught in TUSD, Pima County Juvenile Court system and Silver City New Mexico High School. She was an Elvis fan and an animal lover who cherished her Great Pyrenees, Clementine and many handsome cats over the years.

Lyle is survived by her daughter, Sarah Handley Rubio; son-in-law, Agustin Rubio; grandchildren, Aidan and Ethan Rubio; sisters, Beth (Alan Scott) Janes and Carol (Glenn) Masquelier. Our deepest gratitude to Lyle's caregivers for their compassionate and competent care. Rest in Peace dear Lyle, we love you. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

