Lyle Janes

died peacefully on November 21, 2021. Lyle was born in Redfield, South Dakota on February 13, 1944. She attended high school in Salem, Oregon, was an ASU graduate and taught in TUSD, Pima County Juvenile Court system and Silver City New Mexico High School. She was an Elvis fan and an animal lover who cherished her Great Pyrenees, Clementine and many handsome cats over the years.