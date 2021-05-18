Lyle Kaapke

KAAPKE, Dr. Lyle Dean

US Air Force Colonel (Retired)

former President of the Community College of the Air Force, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 91 years old. Veterans Services for burial with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be posted at a later date.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Ruth of 50 years and loving daughter, Carol Sandburg. He is survived by his brother-in-law and lifetime friend David Berg; his four children, David Kaapke, Robert Kaapke, Gail Foster and Roger Kaapke and he leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Lyle was born in Maywood, Illinois, on February 17, 1930, the youngest of four brothers. He attended the University of Dubuque then transferred and played football for the University of Arizona where he received his BA. He received his Masters from Baylord University and a PhD from Colorado State University.