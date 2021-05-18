Lyle Kaapke

KAAPKE, Dr. Lyle Dean
US Air Force Colonel (Retired)
former President of the Community College of the Air Force, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 91 years old. Veterans Services for burial with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be posted at a later date.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Ruth of 50 years and loving daughter, Carol Sandburg. He is survived by his brother-in-law and lifetime friend David Berg; his four children, David Kaapke, Robert Kaapke, Gail Foster and Roger Kaapke and he leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Lyle was born in Maywood, Illinois, on February 17, 1930, the youngest of four brothers. He attended the University of Dubuque then transferred and played football for the University of Arizona where he received his BA. He received his Masters from Baylord University and a PhD from Colorado State University.
Lyle was known for his good looks and self-discipline but academia was his love. Starting as a professor at the Air force Academy he implemented the "Interpersonal Values of US Air Force Cadets" for the Air Force Academy curriculum. He has been published in Community and Junior College Journals. He was transferred to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and later served in Vietnam. After achieving his Doctorate he was named the President of the Community College of the Air Force. Lyle established the first CCAF Education Services Advisory Board. He testified before the US Congress proposing legislation for the implementation of Federal law for the CCAF for accreditation. Legislation was passed and the first AAS degree was awarded in April 1977. After retirement he taught in Germany and Hawaii for the CCAF.
As a founding member of Desert Skies UMC his greatest joy was the endless hours of volunteering that helped him dive deeper into the life of the Church.
Retiring after a distinguished career of dedication and a Vietnam Veteran, Colonel Lyle D. Kaapke's Service medals include: The Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal for outstanding Unit (with Silver Leaf Cluster), National Defense Service Medal (with Silver Star), Vietnam Service Medal (with 4 silver stars), Air force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Service Award Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Desert Skies United Methodist Church, Tucson, AZ.