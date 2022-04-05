Lyle Steeber

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lyle was born in Hawthorne, CA to Herman Lyle and Linnie Lou Annie Steeber. Lyle is survived by wife, Marilyn Joyce "Jo" Witt Steeber; children, Michelle Steeber, Deanna and Gabby Nunez, Gary and Brenda Steeber, and James Steeber. Lyle and Jo were also Legal Guardian to Jo's little sister Lori Witt Peak from age 12. Grandchildren, Gavin Steeber, Mara Steeber, Jasmine French, Tehya Garner, Kristal Nunez, Joseph Nunez, Allison Steeber and Hailey Steeber. Lyle is preceded in passing by his parents, brother, Richard Steeber and grandson, Christopher James Clark. Lyle was called home March 30, 2022 with his family by his side after courageously battling Pulmonary Fibrosis. After retiring from Lucent Technologies, he consulted in the IT industry. In 1996 Lyle and his family founded Native Tele-Data Solutions. Lyle was loved by the business community and was and excellent Telecommunications Designer and Engineer. The words that come up frequently when describing Lyle are "kind" and "good." He never spoke unkind words towards others. Lyle made those around him know that they were valued and special to him. Our family holds Lyle's memory close to our hearts. His legacy will be carried on by his children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 a.m. at FFW Baptist Church located at 2565 E. 18th Street, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Lyle - his favorite is the Joshua Tree. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.

