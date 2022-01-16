Lynda Brindamour

BRINDAMOUR, Lynda Val

2/23/1947 - 12/4/2021

Born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, an Arizona resident since 1984. She left two sons behind Richard and Bruce; grandson, Atticus, as well as sisters, Melissa and Angela.

Her passing was sudden and surprising to all that knew her. She was an amazing woman, mother, sister, and wonderful person, who cherished all her relations. She was very prideful of her boys and grandson, and a best friend to her sisters. Anyone that had known Lynda would say, she was always ready to step up, giving a hand to support those in need. She would defend fearlessly those she loved and was a loyal friend without limits.

In 1987 Lynda moved her family from Green Valley, Arizona to Tucson. Where she spent almost 30 years, for the most part, unceasingly renovating her property with her boys, cherishing every minute, between working, traveling, reading, knitting, and basically having a life.