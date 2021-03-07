Lynn Cornett

Born in Michigan to Alva and Charles Cornett, the family moved to Arizona, where Lynn graduated from the University of Arizona. He then joined the United States Army and served as a Captain in South Korea. He later taught school in the Amphitheater School District until he retired. He had always been an avid car enthusiast, from racing, to repairing and building. His favorite achievements were designing and building unique automobiles for his own pleasure. He was proud of the Ford Cobra he built as well as his renowned auto shop.He is survived by his loving companion, Linda Lee Morley of Tucson; his sister, Bonnie Leach of Port Ludlow, WA, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.