Lynn Staeheli

STAEHELI, Lynn Ann
of Tucson passed away on December 20, 2020 after a 3-year struggle against cancer. Lynn was was an advocate for marginalized people all over the world. She travelled relentlessly and gave her academic voice to people who had been silenced, She was a mentor, a writer, and a dearly loving mother.
Lynn had a distinguished academic career as a leading feminist in a male-dominated field. She held posts as Professor at the University of Colorado, Ogilvie Chair in the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh, Professor at the University of Durham, and finally she became Director and Professor in the school of Geography and Development at the University of Arizona until ill-health forced her retirement in 2020.
She was born in Sumner, Washington, the youngest of five children to Glenn and Alice May Staeheli. She attended the University of Washington, graduating with a B.A. in 1980 - followed by an M.S. at Penn State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, all in Geography. While at Penn State, she met and married Edward Blair to whom she was married for six years and had two sons: Dan and Topher. The family moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1989 when Lynn became and assistant professor at the University of Colorado. In 1994, Lynn married Nel Caine in Boulder and they were married for the rest of her days.
She is survived by her husband Nel; sons, Topher and Dan and Barrett - Lynn's adored first grandchild. She is also survived by her four older siblings and five nieces and nephews. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION.