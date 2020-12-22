Lynn Stockton

STOCKTON, Lynn
age 77, passed away on Monday December 14th, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Lynn was born in Little Rock, AR to William and Birdie Maye Stockton.He retired from the US Air Force after serving in several countries including Vietnam. It was in Syracuse, NY that he met and married his wife of 44 years, Kathleen. Following the military, he worked and retired from the US Postal Service.A true family man, "his girls" and later "his boy" were always his top priority. He was our rock and we will keep him in our hearts forever. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, watching basketball and singing karaoke. He sounded just like Willie Nelson, one of his favorite artists.
Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan; sister, Billie (Vernard) and wife, Kathleen. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Stockton and Elizabeth Dennis (Heath); his adoring grandson, Colton; his sister, Ruth Poe (Richard) as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Margarita Bay, his favorite karaoke spot, 7415 E 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85710 or Tucson Medical Center, who brought him back to health more times than we can count (https://www.tmcaz.com/foundation/donate-now/).