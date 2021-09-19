Lynn Sutliff

Lynn was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Floyd and Mildred Sutliff. He grew up in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and met the love of his life Rose while on leave in Victoria British Columbia, Canada. Lynn retired after 20 years of service in the Navy. After his retirement the whole family relocated to Tucson, AZ, where Lynn was a supervisor in the manufacturing industry. Later, he pursued his hobby of woodworking, which helped lead him to create many handcrafted pieces for his friends and family over the years. He never stopped learning and was always trying new techniques and new designs. Lynn was a loving husband, father and Tata to his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Lynn and Rose were devout Christians and were active in their faith. Friends and family can pay their respects at the Memorial Service on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ, 85755. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Lynn's name.