JACKSON, Lynne Vanerka

5/2/1940 - 4/18/2021

With profound sadness the family of Lynne Jackson announces her death on April 18, 2021 in Tucson. She died from complications following a recent fall at her home.

Lynne moved to the Old Pueblo in 1944 when the Vanerka family moved west from Chicago to find a warmer climate for her father, homebuilder Joseph Vanerka. A graduate of Catalina High School (1958) and the University of Arizona (1962), she pursued creative and artistic interests for the rest of her life. These included painting, needlepoint, decorating and sewing, which she learned as a little girl from her mother, Alice Ayres Vanerka and was her primary creative outlet in her final years. She admired art and creativity in all their forms and her eye and ear found them constantly.

She treasured and maintained her lifelong friendships and added new ones of all ages to an ever-growing list wherever she went. Lynne loved many things - her sisters of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, Wildcat sports, all things Hawaii, beautiful homes, volunteering for causes she believed in, clam dip, her "Bridge Club" and "Hand & Foot gang" and entertaining her family and friends as often as she could.