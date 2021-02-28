Lynne Prouty

Lynne was kind, compassionate and generous. Her clear sapphire-blue eyes sparkled always even as she was nearing death. Lynne loved music: classical or pop and played the piano until hand arthritis made it too difficult. She loved good food, wine with her friends, laughter, hiking and camping in the Catalinas, Chiricahua's, Gila Wilderness and travel to Europe to visit a former German exchange student that she stayed in contact with for over 40 years. She loved the dogs that passed through our lives, Golden Retrievers Bridget and Ben, Max the gentle Lab, Molly the blind Cow, Moo the sweet Chihuahua and especially Paddy, the fearlessly protective Patterdale Terrier who lived on her lap. She had a contagious smile, quick and ever present and a brilliant mind. She was a voracious reader and a prolific font of information on everything, really. She stayed glued to her phone and twitter these past four years but like many was ecstatic when she didn't have to anymore.Lynne gave generously of herself to her kids, her friends, her husband and will continue to give in death.She donated her body to science and will resume her teaching career at the UofA College of Medicine. She requested no service, no burial, nothing …"have a party, if you want to." We may do that when her remains are returned to us in about a year.