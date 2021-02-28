Lynne Prouty

PROUTY, Lynne R.
Lynne will be missed, until we meet again…
Lynne, 72, died at home in Tucson, Arizona on Monday, January 25, 2021, from metastatic breast cancer. She took her last breath in the presence of her spouse, Eduardo Quintana and her children, Carolina, Morgan and Savannah. She is survived by her sister, Nadine in Minneapolis; nieces, Jennifer, Laura, Susie; her sister-in-law, Diana in Kansas City; cousins, Ron and Peg in Joliet, Beth in Oregon and various other cousins and relatives.
Lynne was born in Newton, Kansas in 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Pauline; brother, Dennis and beloved aunt, Althea who shared Lynne's love of life and teaching.
Lynne grew up on a farm, descended from a pioneer Kansas family. She attended "stinkin" Lincoln Elementary, Newton High School and graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.S. and Masters. She lived and died as a hard-core, life-long Jayhawks basketball fan but her loyalty got a little complicated when the Jayhawks played the UofA Wildcats.
Lynne loved children and spent her professional life as an educator in California, Sunnyside, Eloy and Marana school districts where she specialized in Special Education, Gifted, and Migrant Education. She also served as a principal and hearing officer for years. Lynne was devoted to her students and even brought home Martin, later Juan, when she discovered he was homeless. We got custody, put them in school and Juan ran track, winning a state championship in the mile. He said he got his speed running from "la Migra). She met her husband Eduardo Quintana working on the TCE water contamination in 1985 and helped form the community group Tucsonans for a Clean Environment (TCE). They were married in 1988. Her lifelong passion for racial, social and economic justice led her to travel to Mexico and Nicaragua with her husband to observe the Sandinista revolution firsthand. Indefatigable even while terminally ill, she volunteered helping migrant families at Casa Alitas. The smiles on the many women and children brought her the most satisfaction.
Lynne was kind, compassionate and generous. Her clear sapphire-blue eyes sparkled always even as she was nearing death. Lynne loved music: classical or pop and played the piano until hand arthritis made it too difficult. She loved good food, wine with her friends, laughter, hiking and camping in the Catalinas, Chiricahua's, Gila Wilderness and travel to Europe to visit a former German exchange student that she stayed in contact with for over 40 years. She loved the dogs that passed through our lives, Golden Retrievers Bridget and Ben, Max the gentle Lab, Molly the blind Cow, Moo the sweet Chihuahua and especially Paddy, the fearlessly protective Patterdale Terrier who lived on her lap. She had a contagious smile, quick and ever present and a brilliant mind. She was a voracious reader and a prolific font of information on everything, really. She stayed glued to her phone and twitter these past four years but like many was ecstatic when she didn't have to anymore.Lynne gave generously of herself to her kids, her friends, her husband and will continue to give in death.She donated her body to science and will resume her teaching career at the UofA College of Medicine. She requested no service, no burial, nothing …"have a party, if you want to." We may do that when her remains are returned to us in about a year.
Her ashes will be scattered in the desert, in the White Mountains that she loved, and perhaps Lawrence, KS too by the people who will always love her.
It is suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa Alitas, Youth on their Own, or Casa Maria.