Lynnell Bouffard

Lynnell passed away peacefully November 6, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona, she was 63 years old. Lynnell was the daughter of Hoyt Sherman and Neoma Pearl Griffin. A dear sister to three brothers. Lynnell loved to be social and loved Tucson. She and Brian owned a family bar and grill, Old Father Inn since March 16th of 2006. Her favorite past time was going to Roosevelt lake with her husband Brian and enjoying her grandchildren. Lynnell is survived by her mother, Neoma Griffin; husband, Brian Bouffard; her children, Kristen (Bradford) Palmer, Amy (Zackary) Marcus and Andrew (Kristen) Bouffard and her grandchildren, Wyatt Berry, Andy Palmer, Jack Palmer, Devin Marcus and Peyton Marcus. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Roosevelt Lake, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cancer foundation of your choice. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.