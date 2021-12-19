Carol passed away on December 7, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born in Champaign, Ill, raised in Tucson, AZ, graduated from Tucson High in 1954, then moved to Pennsylvania, returning to Tucson in 1972. She worked as the Manager of General Accounting for Hughes Aircraft, taking early retirement in 1989. She volunteered with the Pima County Sheriff's Dept. for eight years and also volunteered with St. Joseph's Hospital for three years. In her later years, she worked part-time with Hughes Federal Credit Union. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Gospel Rescue Mission or your local food bank.