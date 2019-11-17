BYRNE, M. Estelle and Joe
M. Estelle passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2019, aged 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Byrne, 1931-2016. In retirement, Joe and Estelle split their time between Mt. Lebanon, PA and the Saddlebrooke community in Tucson, AZ, and moved to Lafayette, CA in 2011 to be closer to family. We will all remember their generosity, love for family, Estelle's passion for art and Joe's love of golf. The family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by TULIP CREMATION.