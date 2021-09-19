M. Lockard

LOCKARD, M. Scott

64, beloved husband and father and eminent design architect died on June 26, 2021, in an accident while riding his Vespa scooter along his favorite scenic loop near his home in Marin County, CA.

Born in the desert of Tucson, AZ, Scott loved the sun hot, his food burnt and his humor dry. He dazzled family, clients, and colleagues with his unique creativity and extraordinary ability to transform a concept into a visual reality. "Scott Lockard's work is astonishing..." ~Gordon Linden, author of The Expo Book.

A visionary of exceptional versatility, Scott incorporated his keen wit, intellect, imagination, kindness, generosity, passion, humility and zest for life in all he did. In 2017, Scott wrote THE NATURE OF DESIGN: Principles, Processes and the Purview of the Architect, an insightful narrative and stunning display of his architectural work and philosophy. Prior to forming Lockard Industries (now Lockard Creative) in San Francisco in 1996, Scott was a Design Director for ADP/Fluor Daniel, a multi-disciplinary design firm as well as a Senior Designer for Kaplan McLaughlin Diaz, an international design firm. Beyond his own practice, Scott collaborated with more than seventy-five design firms, including projects for Skywalker Ranch, Walt Disney Imagineering and MGM.