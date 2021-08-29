Mabel Campbell

My mother was my angel, best friend, and confidante. Her gentle smile gave me assurance in times of uncertainty. Her warm hugs would calm me in the midst of a storm. Her firm but caring ways brought me to where I am today. My mother proved that angels do exist. She was the epitome of a good daughter, a loving wife, a caring mother and an indulgent Mom Mom. She never lost her optimism and unwavering belief in the innate goodness in people. I never wanted to lose the woman who gave me unconditional love even before I was born. I never wanted to let go of her hand. I know that no matter how much time will pass, the pain and longing will never go away. I know you are in a much better place now. I know that you will be happier if you see us celebrating your life rather than mourning the loss. Mom, I know you are watching over us. We love you and will always miss you. Your legacy will continue on. Until we see each other again my beautiful lady.