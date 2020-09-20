Mabel Campbell

CAMPBELL, Mabel Ann
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, wife and grandmother (Mom Mom), Mabel Ann Campbell on August 31, 2020. Mabel Ann was born June 2, 1939 in Chester, PA. After Ann graduated from Chester High School, she started a career at Hancock Insurance until she met and married her one true love, Don Campbell (preceded Ann in 2017). Ann cared deeply for her family and friends not out of obligation but due to her kindness, grace, dignity and elegance. She embodied pure beauty, inside and out. Ann is survived by her three children, Don Campbell Jr., Donna Campbell and Jennifer Campbell-DeGrave (Leigh DeGrave, son-in-law). She is also survived by her three grandsons, Don Campbell III, Seth Campbell and Hunter DeGrave. The family is having a private graveside service at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. In parting, we would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the special caregivers at Infinity Assisted Living.
