Mabel Gerber

Mabel, 101, of Tucson, AZ, died November 26, 2022. She was born June 23, 1921, in Rosendale, MO, to James T. (Top) Stinnett and Rachel (Doty) Stinnett. She was the oldest of nine children. She was a homemaker and later worked for the Tucson school lunch system until retirement. She married Guy F. Gerber and they had four children. They lived on farms in Nodaway, MO, Soldier, KS and Atchison, KS before moving to Tucson, AZ. She belonged to 22 Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guy; sisters, Marjorie Olive Stinnett, Virginia Plum and Mildred Donahoo and brother, Tolbert E. (Pete) Stinnett and grandsons, Keith Lee and David Lee. Mabel is survived by her brother, Dale and sisters Opal Mears, Elaine Lyman and Dorothy Zahn. She is also survived by her twin sons, Roger (Ellen) Gerber of Blairsville, GA and Roland (Caryll) Gerber of Fresno, CA and her two daughters, Ruth Lee and Lorene Pettet of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Visitation: 10:00 a.m., Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. A Graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Cemetery.