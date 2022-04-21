Madeline born in Douglas July 3, 1933 and lived in Tucson, AZ. since 1967, passed away April 10, 2022 at San Judas Adult Care Home. She is survived by her daughters, Ida Zachary, Mary Frances Khiphuisen, Sandra Vidal and is reunited with her husband Juan Cruz, son John Cruz and her sisters June, Josephine, Lillian and Ida. Madeline devoted her full life to her family and all the children of the neighborhood who needed care and love. Madeline was an instrumental part of the upbringing and care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joseph Camacho, Robert Camacho, Felicia Coronado, Erica Ramirez, Sadie Madeline Cruz, Alyna Coronado, RJ Coronado, Daijah Ramirez, Karina Ramirez, Robert Joseph Ramirez and Baby Hector. A Mass will be said at Our Lady of Fatima on Irvington at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022. Neptune Society