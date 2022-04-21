 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madeline Cruz

  • Updated

Cruz, Madeline

Madeline born in Douglas July 3, 1933 and lived in Tucson, AZ. since 1967, passed away April 10, 2022 at San Judas Adult Care Home. She is survived by her daughters, Ida Zachary, Mary Frances Khiphuisen, Sandra Vidal and is reunited with her husband Juan Cruz, son John Cruz and her sisters June, Josephine, Lillian and Ida. Madeline devoted her full life to her family and all the children of the neighborhood who needed care and love. Madeline was an instrumental part of the upbringing and care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joseph Camacho, Robert Camacho, Felicia Coronado, Erica Ramirez, Sadie Madeline Cruz, Alyna Coronado, RJ Coronado, Daijah Ramirez, Karina Ramirez, Robert Joseph Ramirez and Baby Hector. A Mass will be said at Our Lady of Fatima on Irvington at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022. Neptune Society

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

POST, Donald F. Donald passed away peacefully on Easter weekend April 16, 2022 at the age of 85 in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by his wife, Carol A. (Reinhard) Post and several of his seven children. Don demonstrated courage and determination as he lived with Parkinson's Disease for many years and ....

Read more

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How long to EV batteries last?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News