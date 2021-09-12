Madelyn Breckenridge

In 1938, the family moved to a farm in Morris, MN. Madelyn was 12 years old. Girls at this time normally did not continue with schooling after the eighth grade, but the school administrator came to her father and said she was too smart not to continue with high school. Madelyn then lived with a family in town earning $1 a week caring for their child and doing housework. She graduated in 1943 as valedictorian of her class and editor of the yearbook.

In November 1944, Madelyn went on an adventure for a year. She and friends travelled to Washington D.C. to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigations as support staff. She was a small-town girl out in the big world. She was an asset to the FBI and witnessed the election and the funeral of FDR.

Madelyn married her classmate, Don M Breckenridge, in 1948. Together they had six children, Mary Breckenridge, Boise, ID; Jerry (Esther) Breckenridge, Flagstaff, AZ; Craig Breckenridge, deceased, Tucson, AZ; Robert (Kathy) Breckenridge, Tigard, OR; Patrick (Shelby) Breckenridge, Tucson, AZ; and John Breckenridge, Flagstaff, AZ. Madelyn has four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.