Madelyn Cook

COOK, Madelyn Clair Wild
went to be with her Lord on May 1, 2020. She was with a son and daughter in her home in Tucson, AZ when she passed peacefully. She was 89.
Madelyn was born to George K. and Ellen M. Wild on April 17, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from New Trier High School and went to Perdue University where she met the love of her life, James R. Cook, Jr. They were married nearly 60 years when he unexpectedly passed in 2010. Madelyn was an exceptional artist, she studied fashion design at Perdue and mastered many media before settling on miniatures. During her career, she created many museum quality and historically accurate works. One of her most famous works, Lagniappe (creole for a trifle extra) was donated and remains on permanent display at the Mini Time Machine Museum of miniatures in Tucson, AZ, along with La Petit Lagniappe, Yu Yuan, Reflections, The Collectors, Ivory Tower, The Chamber, Boat Builder's Study at Lake Tahoe, Teacher's Terrace, Hilltop and Scheherazade. She was an avid teacher and contributor to the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts, Small Talk and the Nutshell News. Her works span from serious to whimsical, but always pleased her audience. Many of her works had been displayed from time to time in the National Geographic Museum in Washington DC.
Madelyn was an avid skier, and the entire family enjoyed the winter passion at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort on the California side of Lake Tahoe. She competed in Nastar in her 60's and never backed down from a race.
She was the consummate homemaker, her home reflected her miniatures, impeccable elegant and tasteful, with a bit of whimsy thrown in for good measure. Before Jim's passing, they would host a Holiday Extravaganza at their home featuring up to 13 Christmas trees, all themed and looking as if they came out of the pages of Better Homes and Gardens.
After they moved from Lake Tahoe to Tucson, she dived into the Tucson Garden Railway, and created a huge backyard layout with at least three gauges of railway and over 100 buildings, all to scale. There was no end to her creativity.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Cook, Jr. in 2010 and survived by daughter, Gail Cook Hagelstein, (Bruce) of Caribou, Maine and granddaughters, Jaime Haglestein and Samantha Hagelstein; daughter, Karen Cook Bancroft (Glenn) and grandsons, Sterling Bancroft and Grayson Bancroft and granddaughter, Channing Bancroft of Tucson, Arizona and son, Clay Cook of Tucson, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
