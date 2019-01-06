MADEY, Clare Catherine
83, passed away December 30, 2018. Her spouse of 38 years, Rev. Kathryn Taylor Parrish was at her side. After high school she attended secretarial school and took a position with the Federal Government in Washington and then California. She served in Europe working in France and Germany. Returning to the US she settled in Sierra Vista, working at Fort Huachuca as an executive secretary, then working in Human Resources and Training until retirement, when she moved to Tucson. She became an active member of Grace St. Paul's Church and began to volunteer with the Lutheran church ministries with incoming refugee families from Afghanistan and Iraq. She was a remarkable woman and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Prince Chapel AME Church, 620 N. Stone Ave. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.