MAIER, Ann E.
Ann was born in Portland, Oregon in April, 1952. Working with children and their families became the focus of Ann's life as a Psychiatric Nurse -Practitioner. Her interest in medicine began when she was young and living in West Africa and developed into her concern for children and mental health. Her studies lead to a Masters Degree in Nursing from the University of Arizona. Ann worked with children and families at La Frontera for many years. Ann grew up in a large family in which she excelled in art and story telling. In 1986 she married Ray Bockersttete and settled in Tucson where she raised her daughter Audrey Keicher. She enjoyed many close friends, and a special relationship with her sisters. Reading, drumming, travel, and spending time with her Corgi dogs were her favorite activities. Travel was very important and several places were very special to Ann, they included Baboquivari Peak Wilderness and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. The ocean was always a place Ann loved to go whether it was in West Africa, Hawaii, Mexico or San Diego for it gave her great pleasure. A lifetime interest and concern for wildlife was an important part of her life too, birds and bird watching provided an outlet for her for many years. Ann expressed her love of art through her use of color in her colorful dress and jewelry. Family support was prominent in her short illness. Family members include, daughter, Audrey Keicher and husband Alex, mother, Joann Quane-Finberg and siblings, Catherine Kingston, husband Robert Kingston, Janet Maier, William Maier and Greg Maier. Many friends from her Bear Sister drumming group provided special support. Ann passed away December 25, 2018.