MAISCH, Frank A.
Lakeland, FL - Frank A Maisch, 89, died January 19, 2019. Frank Maisch was born in Chicago, Il August 6, 1929 to Frank and Catherine Maisch. Following graduation from Lane Tech High School, Frank went on to receive his BS from the University of Illinois and then his master's in education from DePaul university. Frank served as both a principle and assistant superintendent for the Wood Dale district outside of the Chicago land area for 30 years. Frank was a loving and devoted father to his four children, daughter, Cynthia Mayer; daughter, Karen Dano; daughter, Susan Sansome (now deceased) and son, Frank J Maisch, as well as his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Frank married his high school sweetheart Wilma Weidner and was a loving and devoted husband for 50 years. In 1996 Frank and Wilma moved to Tucson AZ and quickly became engaged in all of the wonderful activities that the small community of Sun City Vistoso had to offer. Frank enjoyed singing in the choir, acting in numerous plays and participating in the Celtic club. A Service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Avenue Oro Valley, Arizona 85737. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by GENTRY-MORRISON FUNERAL HOMES.