MALANDRONE, Ret. SMGT Louis E. 162nd ANG aka "Grumpy" 12/20/1946 - 11/15/2018
Stage 4 lung cancer took this wonderful man after just four short months. Leaving behind his wife of 32 years, Pam; when they married he brought two children, Lori Ann Malandrone Knott and Bradley Steven Malandrone. She brought Kimberly Denise Robinson Spencer and Jack Philip Robinson. This grew into the most incredible family. Goring on to have six amazing grandchildren and nine precious great-grandchildren. We will all miss him so much. No services at his request, but a Celebration of Life to be planned. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.