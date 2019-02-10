MALDONADO, Robert
11/11/1946 - 1/25/2019
Robert was a beloved Husband, Father, Stepfather and Son. He slipped away peacefully on a lovely Friday afternoon in Tucson, AZ. A Marine with 3 Purple Hearts, "SGT MAL" survived two tours in Vietnam 1967-1968 and 1970-1971. Bob was also employed by SW Gas as a Service Technician for 29 years. He retired in 2002 due to Agent Orange related disabilities. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Casas Church (Barrier Chapel) at 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Oro Valley. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in his name to: Esperanza en Escalante at: https://eeeveterans.org/ Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.